WEST READING, Pa. (WHTM) — RM Palmer Company, the chocolate company that owns the factory that was destroyed in an explosion released a statement regarding the event on Saturday, March 25.

In the statement, the company stated in part that they are “devastated by the tragic events at one of our West Reading facilities and we are focused on supporting our employees and their families.”

The Associated Press states that the explosion killed two people and left five people missing. One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.

Philip Wert, vice president of the West Reading council, said the building had been constructed in the late 1950s or early 1960s, and officials had to “access our archive to pull the blueprints last night, in order to get a better layout of the building and the mechanicals and the utilities, where things are,” the Associated Press reported.

You can read the full statement from RM Palmer below.