Popular fast-food chains are celebrating National French Fry Day with free or discounted fries. (Getty Images)

(WXIN) – There’s no better price than “free.”

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are both giving away fries this week in celebration of “National French Fry Day” on July 13.

On Wednesday, guests can get a free order of large fries at McDonald’s, no purchase necessary. There is one caveat, though: They have to claim the offer through the McDonald’s app.

Wendy’s, on the other hand, is observing “Fry Week” with new deals each day, offering free orders of fries with select mobile purchases.

Similar to the McDonald’s offer, customers must also use the app to order.

Here’s what Wendy’s is offering for each day of “Fry Week”:

Tuesday, 7/12: Free medium fry with any mobile order purchase of a salad

Wednesday, 7/13: Free fry order (any size) with any mobile order purchase

Thursday, 7/14: Free small breakfast seasoned potatoes with any mobile order purchase

Friday, 7/15: Free medium fry with the mobile order purchase of any size fry

Burger King customers, meanwhile, can currently get free fries each week with purchases made through the BK app. The deal lasts through the end of 2022.