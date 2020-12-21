Sen. Schumer critical of relief bill

National News

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer called the compromise bill necessary, but still not enough.

The bill does not include direct aid to state and local governments and the relief checks are less than Schumer originally called for. Schumer also said the effort to provide aid is not over.

“The survival check in this bill are a good start,” Schumer said, “but there was bipartisan support for $1,200 checks. So let me be clear about one thing, this bill will not be the final word on congressional COVID relief. When this chamber gavels back in 2021, we must pick up immediately where we left off.”

Congress is not scheduled to be back in session until 2021.

