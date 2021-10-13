Social Security increase imminent: What the average recipient is going to get

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Social security is going up in 2022 for some 70 million recipients, about $92 on average per month.

In January a 5.9% cost of living adjustment is due to take effect for social security recipients. The increase says David Penrose with Benefits Representatives of America, is tied to the consumer price index.

“For most people, there’s going to be some increase in their Social Security benefits,” says Penrose.

A big player in this, inflation. Penrose says the increase is more of a correction to reflect the economic environment.

“Even though we are having these increases in Social Security benefits, we also have to deal with inflation,” he says.

Peter Siracuse, also with the Benefits Representatives of America, told News 8 this is the largest Social Security increase since 1982.

“So you may, you know, get a 5.9 percent increase, inflation might be over that. We don’t exactly know how that’s going to end up,” says Siracuse.

Joseph Stelling with AARP New York, says however you cut it, for so many, this is going to be real money. “We know that at least one in four older New Yorkers relies on Social Security for at least 90 percent of their income,” he says.

But he says Medicare Part B beneficiaries will be paying a bit more. “That amount hasn’t been determined yet, but this increase is likely above and beyond what that’s going to be,” he says.

For average taxpayers still in the workforce, Penrose says don’t expect to be paying more into Social Security. “The only people really affected are the higher wage earners,” he says.

And in case you’re wondering there’s no need to do anything, you’ll see the increase coming into your checks some in December and others in January.

