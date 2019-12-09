Solicitor: Brookville police chief’s stepson is one of two in viral deer video

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Brookville Borough Solicitor, James D. Dennison confirmed the Brookville Police Chief’s stepson is one of two teens seen in the viral video that was circulated last week.

Dennison confirmed Alex Smith, 18, of Brookville, is one of the teens seen in the video. The other teen involved is under 18.

Dennison said Vince Markle, Brookville Police Chief, turned in the video of the abuse Sunday morning.

“Everyone in this town is stunned, shocked this even happened,” Dennison said. “It gives a black eye to the Borough of Brookville. That’s one reason why we wanted to say something, because whatever needs to be done, we’ll be sure to cooperate when it happens.”

Markle will not comment, saying all information has to come through the Solicitor.

“I can tell you when I talked to the chief on Sunday morning, he was very upset about the incident,” Dennison said. “What happened to the deer, very upset that his stepson Alex was involved, was most upset about the way it made the Borough of Brookville look.”

Dennison said Markle doesn’t have a close relationship with Smith, and that they haven’t lived in the same house in more than two years.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office says this is still an active investigation and is working with the Game Commission.

It’s going to be a hands-off approach from the borough police, I know that, they’ll just let things happen,” Dennison said. “Whatever the DA of Brookville decides to do, that’s certainly what they’ll go along with.”

The incident did not happen within Brookville’s jurisdiction, but the police and borough said they will cooperate as needed.

Chip Brunst with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said any updates, including if charges are filed, will be posted to Game Commission’s Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ for updates.