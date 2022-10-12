Starbucks has partnered with Delta Air Lines to offer perks for loyalty members for both brands. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Starbucks and Delta Air Lines have announced a partnership that would allow their loyalty members to earn rewards with qualifying coffee purchases.

Beginning Wednesday, Starbucks customers can earn one Delta SkyMile for every $1 spent on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks locations. Customers who make purchases at Starbucks on days when they’re scheduled to fly with Delta will also earn double “stars” on any qualifying purchases.

The promotion, announced Wednesday, applies only to those enrolled in both the Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles programs. Both accounts must be linked (at deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com) to begin earning perks.

Additionally, Starbucks and Delta loyalty members who link their accounts through Dec. 31 will be rewarded with 500 SkyMiles, as well as 150 “stars” toward a Starbucks beverage after making a purchase at the coffee chain. Beginning in 2024, members of Delta’s Diamond or Platinum SkyMiles programs will also have the option to select 4,000 stars as part of the airline’s annual Choice Benefits for Medallion-tier members.

“Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground,” said Prashant Sharma, the vice president of loyalty at Delta, in Wednesday’s press releases from Starbucks and Delta.

Starbucks and Delta note, however, that purchases of alcoholic beverages, gift cards or e-gift cards, as well as taxes and tips, do not count toward the total dollar amount of qualifying purchases. Additional restrictions apply toward qualifying purchases on travel dates as well, according to the official terms and conditions page.

The Starbucks Rewards program currently has over 27 million members, according to the coffee chain, while Delta’s boasts over 100 million, the carrier confirmed to Nexstar on Wednesday. Both loyalty programs are in the processes of attracting new members, with Starbucks recently announcing its Reward Together program which would link its loyalty program with other global brands (Delta being the first), and Delta already offering numerous partnerships with airlines, credit card companies and brands including Lyft, Instacart and even Ticketmaster, among others, to offer SkyMiles for qualifying purchases.