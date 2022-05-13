ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM)- A study found in the journal Annual Review of Environment and Resources called “State of the World’s Birds” found a staggering declines in places over the world.

The study examines how wild bird populations across North American within the continental United States and Canada have declined by nearly thirty percent since in the last 50 years.

The study included scientists from Manchester Metropolitan University, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Birdlife International, the University of Johannesburg, Pontifical Xavierian University and the Nature Conservation Foundation. The full study can be found here.

Some of the biggest threats to the bird population are loss of natural habitats or quality of natural habitat degrading.