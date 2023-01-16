Following revelations that classified documents were found at President Biden’s former office and Wilmington home, investigations into Biden’s handling of the classified materials from his time as vice president are likely to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit this weekend.

After an initial report from CBS News, the White House confirmed on Monday that the president’s attorneys had found about 10 classified documents at Biden’s old office in early November. The Washington, D.C., office was used by Biden after his vice presidency from 2017 to 2019.

Several more documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington residence after his lawyers conducted a search of the president’s homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Del., the White House confirmed on Thursday.

The White House revealed on Saturday that five more documents were found in the Wilmington residence after Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, took over the search on Thursday evening. Sauber said the lawyers who initially discovered a document in a room next to Biden’s garage paused their search, as they did not have security clearances.

After the second batch of classified documents was confirmed on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he was appointing Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of the documents.

Republicans were quick to pounce on the revelations, claiming a double standard between the Biden administration’s handling of his own documents case and that of former President Trump.

About 300 classified documents were recovered Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over the course of last year, including via an FBI search of the property in August.

The House Judiciary Committee, now chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), announced an investigation into Biden’s handling of classified materials in a letter to Garland on Friday.

“We are conducting oversight of the Justice Department’s actions with respect to former Vice President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents,” Jordan and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in the letter.

Jordan, who is set to join Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend, is also the new chair of the a recently created subcommittee on the “weaponization” of the federal government.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) will discuss the GOP’s “next steps” in the wake of the Biden document discoveries with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a former member of the Jan. 6 committee that investigated Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol, will also join the show to talk about the “mounting investigations” facing Biden.

Since taking control of the House two weeks ago, Republicans have launched several probes into Biden and his administration, which some have viewed as a response to the many investigations that Trump faced both during and after his presidency.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the new chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, announced a long-awaited investigation this week into the Biden family’s finances. Comer is set to join CNN’s “State of the Union” this weekend.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.); Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.); former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Chris Stewart (R-Utah)

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) and John Garamendi (D-Calif.); Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif); Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.); independent journalist Matt Taibbi