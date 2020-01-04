Surprise! Ware teen overwhelmed by getting Super Bowl tickets

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski gave Make-A-Wish teen, Aiden Clark, tickets to the Super Bowl for his whole family on national TV in New York City during New Year’s Eve.

The tickets are courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 17-year old who suffers from a nervous system disorder.

(Photo Courtesy: The Clark Family and Make-A-Wish)

(Photo Courtesy: The Clark Family and Make-A-Wish)

(Photo Courtesy: The Clark Family and Make-A-Wish)

(Photo Courtesy: The Clark Family and Make-A-Wish)

(Photo Courtesy: The Clark Family and Make-A-Wish)

22News went to Ware High School on Thursday where Aiden spoke about what he was feeling when he received the Super Bowl tickets from Gronkowski.

“I just wanted to jump all over him and hug him and tackle him,” Aiden explained. “I had to control my emotions; I couldn’t really believe what I saw.”

Shawn Clark, Aiden’s father, had learned of the Make-A-Wish grant more than two weeks ago. He admits to being completely overwhelmed at the news that was kept from Aiden.

“We didn’t believe it ourselves,” Shawn said. “We believed he was going to get his wish—he was going to get Super Bowl tickets—and that was it. And a day later, we got a call that Fox and Make-A-Wish wanted to do a presentation on national TV.”

Ware High School principal Eugene Rich told 22News of the positive impact of making Aiden’s wish come true. “His peers have all rallied around him. The outpouring of support has been tremendous.”

Now Aiden has another wish: to keep his focus on schoolwork and his other responsibilities as the day of the Super Bowl draws nearer.