Take a break from social media with Miller Lite’s ‘Offline Can’

(CNN) — A new ad campaign is encouraging Americans to return to the original social media: having a beer out with friends.

Miller Lite is promoting dark-colored “Offline Cans” to bars across the country to inspire more drinkers to take a break from social media. Instead, they are encouraged to spend time with friends over a cold brew.

The writing on the back of the new Offline Can says “it’s better to have a few friends in real life than a few thousand followers.”

The Miller Lite Offline Cans will be supported with a campaign that aims to inspire drinkers to invite friends to go bar hopping.

Miller Lite’s new TV spot focuses on missed connections—people staring at their phones instead of interacting with friends. One of the spots has the message that it is better to stop swiping left because you might not notice what’s right in front of you.

In the commercial, a woman misses the attractive man to her right because she’s so busy looking at her smartphone.

The limited-edition 12-ounce cans will be available in more than 500 bars and taverns in 27 states starting this week.