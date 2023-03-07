ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Buying a car can be challenging, but buying a used car from an unreputable dealer, especially during tax season, can prove to be difficult.

Better Business Bureau Buffalo representative Melanie Mcgovern said, “Always with vehicles, shop around, get a comparison. And always check BBB to see the rating of the dealership, what other experiences are with that dealership, and if something does go wrong how they handle it.”

Scams to be aware of include, Odometer rollbacks. That occurs when the odometer has been tampered with to make the vehicle appear to have less miles than it actually does.

VIN Cloning- is when a stolen vehicle is then cloned the manufacturer-installed VIN plate is pried off and replaced with a second plate. The second plate which is legitimate, comes from a vehicle with a similar make and model.

Curb stoning- Is when someone sells a vehicle they do not own. typically, the name on the title does not match the name of the person selling the vehicle.

Low balling, trying to rush the sell, and title washing are a few other similar ways car buyers can be taken advantage of.

When buying a vehicle, the BBB suggest you do your due diligence and research thoroughly before hand. buying a vehicle is a big purchase and safety is always first.