(NEXSTAR) – Comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been tapped to host CBS’s upcoming series “After Midnight,” a new late-night show scheduled to air in the time slot previously filled by “The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“After Midnight,” which is based on the former MTV series “@Midnight,” will debut in early 2024.

Tomlinson, 29, announced the news alongside late-night host Stephen Colbert during a taping of “The Late Show” on Wednesday.

“I’ve never had a real job,” Tomlinson told Colbert. “I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job.”

Taylor Tomlinson performs on “The Tonight Show” in 2020. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Colbert, who will also be producing “After Midnight,” revealed during the segment that he had helped pick Tomlinson for the gig.

“Happy birthday,” he told Tomlinson, who celebrates her 30th birthday on Saturday. “I got you a network show.

In a CBS Entertainment press release, the network described Tomlinson as a “critically acclaimed comedian,” noting her popular Netflix stand-up specials “Look at You” and “Quarter Life Crisis.”

“She continues to sell out shows across the country and worldwide for her recent ‘Have It All Tour,’ including four nights at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theater, which tied for the most sold-out comedy shows in one run at the venue,” the release added.

The release did not include any additional details of “After Midnight” or its format. The MTV version “@Midnight,” which aired between 2013 and 2017, featured a panel of guests competing in a loose game-show format. The show was hosted by former “Singled Out” and “Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick.