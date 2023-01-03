The suspect, 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, is the CEO of SeaDrone Inc. (Mountain View Police Department)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a California tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a news release.

Police confirmed to Nexstar’s KRON that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the CEO of SeaDrone Inc. SeaDrone is a Palo Alto-based company that offers underwater inspections.

Police were alerted to the suspect’s behavior after a woman called to report a man sticking his head underneath her bathroom stall to look at her, MVPD said.

The woman screamed at the suspect, and he ran out of the restroom and the restaurant, police said. She then chased the suspect down, confronted him and tried to take a photo, but he grabbed her phone, pushed her down and took off running, according to the news release.

The suspect was also seen taking off his shirt and jumping a fence. Eventually, he came back to the Panera Bread and was tackled by a group of bystanders, police said.

The victim identified Moreno as the man who snuck a glance at her in the restroom. He was arrested for robbery and “peeping,” and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Police are concerned that Moreno may have more victims. Anyone who believes they are a victim, or who might know one, is asked to email Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov. Anyone who witnessed Monday’s incident is asked to contact Gould as well.

KRON emailed SeaDrone for comment, but has not received a response.