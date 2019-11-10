Teenager dies, another critically wounded in Sweden shooting

HELSINKI (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died and another teenager is in critical condition after a shooting late Saturday at a busy square in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.

Malmo police said Sunday the deceased boy was one of the two persons hit after unknown assailants opened fire into a pizza parlor where the victims were at the time of the incident at 9 p.m. local time Saturday.

Witnesses saw the attackers flee the scene on bicycles.

The shooting took place just minutes after an explosion in another Malmo district where a bomb set under a car detonated, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to other cars.

Police couldn’t say yet if the two incidents were linked.