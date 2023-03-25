The moon, Venus and Mars can be seen in alignment on Saturday and Sunday nights. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Venus has been very bright in the western sky, the brightest of every star or planet during the first part of the night. And over the upcoming weekend, it will be part of an astronomical alignment with the moon and another planet.

The two-night event will begin Saturday, March 25, with the crescent moon appearing above Venus and topped off by Mars high in the western sky.

On the evening of Sunday, March 26, the moon will “split” the two planets.

The famous constellation Orion will also appear in the western sky just to the left of Mars, the moon, and Venus. You should be able to see it with a telescope.

Orion, however, can be seen in the night sky for around half of the year. Its shape is easy to pick out because of its many bright stars and its signature belt: three stars close together in a nearly straight line.