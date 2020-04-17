“The Office” star John Krasinski to DJ virtual prom

National News
Posted: / Updated:

The class of 2020 is missing an iconic rite of passage: prom.

But, one celebrity is stepping in to give them a night to remember. “The Office” star John Krasinski sent out a prom invitation on his instragram. In the video, he asks 2020 high school seniors to join him for a virtual prom on Friday night.

“I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST!,” one of his posts reads.

Krasinkski is calling the event SGN prom — which comes from a web series he’s using to spread good news during the pandemic called, Some Good News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now