PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) — “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s dog, Walter, has passed away. He was around 12 years old.
Drummond made the announcement about her beloved basset hound on Wednesday evening on her Facebook page.
Goodbye, sweet wonderful Walter. I’m going to bed early so I can turn off these tears and instead dream sweet memories of you, the most loving loyal pure-hearted doggie our family has ever known. Go find your brother Charlie and have some fun, ol’ boy.Ree Drummond via Facebook
Drummond says she’s been a basset hound girl since she was 3 years old.
Walter was known to many as the official greeter of the Drummond Ranch Lodge.
Of course, Walter’s fans are sharing their memories of the pup and offering condolences to the Drummond family.
As of 2020, Ree Drummond’s ranch was home to seven dogs: four basset hounds, two labs, and one German shepherd. Walter was the oldest in the pack.
The family added a new member, Shelby, in June 2023.