The s’more, the merrier: July 5 is National Graham Cracker Day

(WETM) - The workforce shortage is a combination of several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift in the economy, and changes in the workforce demographics. Demographers have predicted this large worker shortage for two or three decades and the Coronavirus expedited the change.

"This is not a surprise. We have Baby Boomers that are leaving the workforce, and we have a labor force participation rate that is dropping and has been dropping for a number of years," Judy McKinney Cherry, CEcD, executive director of Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development.