MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are still searching for the killer of a woman who was shot and killed in front of her little sister and young cousin earlier this year.

“My sister, she was getting shot and I didn’t know it until a bullet grazed me,” Jonisha said.

The shooting happened at Tchulahoma and East Holmes Road in the airport area.

Police said a woman was driving a Jeep SUV with two juveniles in the car. When the woman stopped at a red light, a silver Infiniti pulled next to the driver’s side of the Jeep and fired several shots. The Infiniti fled the scene on East Holmes Road.

The painful memory of losing a sister to a senseless act of violence hasn’t gotten any easier for Jonisha Knox.

Memphis police say Jonisha’s sister 31-year-old Porcha Knox was shot last January in the airport area.

Jonisha remembers that Sunday afternoon like it was yesterday — sitting in the front passenger seat of her sister’s car when someone started shooting at them.

Memphis police say the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Jonisha and her sister were on the way to visit family.

“When we pulled up to the light, it was a couple of cars in front of us, so we were easing up,” Jonisha said.

Jonisha says her eight-year-old cousin was sitting in the backseat of the car.

“I started hearing some sounds like rocks being thrown at the car, but I didn’t know it was gunshots,” Jonisha said.

“They pulled on the side of us like from behind us, it was like they were following us,” Jonisha said.

Jonisha says it felt like they were targeted because the shooter wasn’t firing at anyone else. One of the bullets shattered the window, and Jonisha ducked down to the floorboard of the car to avoid being shot.

As soon as the bullets stopped flying, Jonisha raised up only to see the shooter drive off. When she checked on Porcha, she noticed that her sister had been shot several times.

“She was still trying to drive. She was easing on the gas. I was asking her, ‘Can you drive off? Can you drive off?’” Jonisha said.

Jonisha says her sister suddenly lost consciousness and slammed into a pole.

“When I looked back at her, she was on the steering wheel,” Jonisha said.

Paramedics rushed Porcha to the hospital but she didn’t survive, leaving Jonisha and her family wondering why and who would want to take Porcha’s life

“I just feel like it changed my life,” Jonisha said. “I love her and I wish she didn’t have to go.”

Memphis police say the shooter got away in a silver 4-door Infiniti. The Infiniti fled the scene onto East Holmes Road following the shooting.

If you know who killed Porcha Knox, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and two $2,000 in your pocket.