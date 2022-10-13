(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards.

Magic Chef is printed on the top of the fryers and the rating label on the bottom has the brand name along with the model number. There are approximately 11,750 units affected by the recall and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers will these air fryers would immediately stop using them and provide a picture of the rating label to the company to receive instructions on how to disable the air fryer and receive a refund in the form of newar.com credit.

Newair can be reached toll-free at 833-715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also register to participate in the recall by clicking here.

These air fryers have been sold on multiple retailer websites such as Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, and Target from July 2018 to Sept. 2020.