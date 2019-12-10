Thousands of dollars worth of toys stolen from Salvation Army

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WVTM) ⁠— Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of gifts were stolen from a Salvation Army warehouse in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Salvation Army had just stepped up security at the warehouse, but someone still managed to break-in through a small window on the back garage door.

Leaders say the stolen items equaled out to four carloads, totaling about six-thousand dollars.

Tuscaloosa police are working to find those responsible.

The Salvation Army says the community has already stepped up to try and recover what was taken.

A security guard will be spending the night at the warehouse until those toys are given out next week.

