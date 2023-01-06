TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300.

The sentencing follows an incident back on August 26, 2022, where Wells had taken $3,500 from a residence in Towanda Township, and belong to a 22-year-old male victim.

Police say that Wells had used some of the money to purchase a cell phone, a diamond ring, and a tobacco vape, all of which were seized.

According to the attorney’s notes, Wells had been on probation for a charge of Statutory Sexual Assault at the time of the theft.