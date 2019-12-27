Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo cut in Canada. His fans are outraged

(NBC)- Trump fans, including the president’s oldest son, ripped the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday for editing out his father’s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Donald Trump Jr. in an Instagram post called the move “absolutely pathetic. The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully.” “Fox & Friends” also suggested the decision was “censorship” carried out in furtherance of “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Later, the president himself appeared to joke about it, tweeting, “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

In a second tweet, Trump wrote, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”



A spokesman for the CBC, Chuck Thompson, confirmed the scene had been cut from the version of the 1992 film that aired in Canada on Christmas Eve, but said the decision was not political. He noted that Trump has been missing from the Canadian broadcaster’s version of the film since before he was even a presidential candidate.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, “Home Alone 2″ was edited for time,” Thompson said in a statement. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

In the scene, Trump tells the film’s protagonist Kevin McCallister that the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time, is “down the hall and to the left.”

The seven-second cameo was a small snippet of the eight minutes that were trimmed out of the film, the CBC said.

Unrelated to the Canada kerfuffle, Trump was asked about the cameo during a teleconference call with troops on Tuesday and said it had been “an honor” to be a part of what’s become a Christmas classic.

“A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say, ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, “I just saw you on the movie.” They don’t see me on television as they — as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie. And I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly,” Trump said. “It was an honor to do it. And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success.”