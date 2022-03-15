(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he is not using any campaign funding to construct a new plane.

In a phone interview, Trump took issue with an article by The Hill over the weekend that cited a fundraising email his political action committee recently sent out.

“The story was incorrect,” Trump told The Hill. “I already have a plane, the same one I used on the 2016 campaign.”

Trump said his plane is being serviced in Louisiana and should be back in the air in 90 days.

“It is owned by me and financed by me, with no debt,” Trump added, noting he had to fly on Air Force One when president for security reasons.

Pressed on why the fundraising email that mentioned his plane asked for donations, Trump responded, “I don’t know. I never saw the email [before it went out].”

Regardless, Trump stated, the story was “ridiculous. … Can you imagine me using campaign funds for a plane?”

The fundraising email was titled “Update: Trump Force One” and was sent days after a jet flying him to Mar-a-Lago had to make an emergency landing after one if its engines failed.

Trump in the email said his team is “building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One” and suggested it was being constructed.

The email asked his backers to “Contribute ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY to send your response to President Trump!”

After The Hill’s story was published, a Trump aide emailed The Hill about the article, seeking a retraction.

The Hill updated its story Sunday afternoon to note that the email doesn’t explicitly ask donors to contribute to the plane.

Trump indicated he thought the article was still wrong and agreed to go on the record with his criticism.