Trump to attend NASA/Space-X launch, first with human in years

(CNN) — The president and the vice president plan on attending the historic Space-X launch in Florida on Wednesday.
President Trump wants to witness the launch of the first Americans into space in nearly a decade.
It is also the first time NASA astronauts have blasted off on a private spacecraft.
The Space-X Dragon capsule is being launched by a Falcon-9 rocket, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk.
The local congressman from Cape Canaveral calls the event a re-launch of Florida, America and our economy.
Two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will travel aboard the Space-X crew Dragon.
They are bound for the International Space Station.
The launch is part of NASA’s longer term strategy of going back to the moon and then on to Mars.