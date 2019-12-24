Two-legged dog gets new wheels just in time for Christmas

MADISON, WI (WMTV) – One pampered pooch hasn’t let his disability stop him from living life to the fullest. But his owners wanted to make sure 4-year-old Louie didn’t miss out on anything!

A group of engineering students in Wisconsin stepped up to the challenge. For months, they’ve been working on a project they’re calling “Wheels for Louie.”

“If you ask Louie, he would tell you that he’s not disabled, he just doesn’t have front legs.” Pete Sammataro, Owner

Even though he was born without both front legs, Louie still manages to get around. His owners tried several different harnesses and a two-wheeled cart, but nothing worked.

The Sammataro’s heard about a UW Engineering class looking for a community project. They brought the students Louie’s cart to see what they could do.

According to a lecturer from UW Engineering, the students were able to use about half of the materials from the original cart and add on some smaller wheels for stability and extra balancing.

The Sammataros help Louie practice with his new wheelchair and everyday he gets a little closer to taking his first steps out into the neighborhood. Eventually, they would love to take him on daily walks.