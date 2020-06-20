U.S. cruises suspended until at least Sept. 15

(CNN) — The suspension of cruise line operations from ports in the United States has now been extended until September 15.

It comes as the U.S. continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The voluntary move was agreed to by companies that are members of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a leading trade group for the global industry.

Members of the CLIA represent 95% of the world’s cruise lines.

The organization in a statement says “It is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers” before cruise operations can resume.

There is currently a no sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that expires July 24.

It applies to any vessel that carries 250 or more passengers.

Some cruise lines already have suspended operations well into fall. Canada has banned operations in its waters through October.