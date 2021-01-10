U.S. has reported 278,920 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

(WETM) – Another record breaking day for COVID cases in the United States.

According to an NBC news tally the country reported 278,920 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

That marks a new single-day record.

Saturday’s numbers beat out the previous record set on Friday of 269,420 Covid cases.

Data also shows on Saturday that there were 3,603 COVID-related deaths, but that did not beat the previous record of 4,110 set on Thursday.

On Friday, the united states surpassed 22 million cases since the pandemic began.

