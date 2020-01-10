U.S. tensions with Iran remain high and President Trump’s impeachment trial looms

(NBCNC) — President Trump is facing twin crises this morning… Growing tension with Iran with a new vote to restrict what he can do and gridlock over his pending impeachment trial.

President Trump campaigned in Ohio late last night after the house of representatives voted that he must get their approval before taking further military action against Iran.

Eight democrats supported the President and three Republicans voted against him.

In the Senate, Republicans are ready to move on his impeachment trial without democratic support and for now, without witnesses.

But house speaker Nancy Pelosi still hasn’t sent over the two articles of impeachment they need to get started.

“I’m not holding them indefinitely. I’ll send them over when I’m ready. And that will probably be soon.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) California

“If she doesn’t deliver the articles of impeachment, my goal is to do it without her and get this thing done.” Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina

National defense and national dysfunction—both consuming the nation’s capital.

Asked if he will order more military action against Iran, President Trump said: “it depends.”