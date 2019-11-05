University of Alabama prepping for Trump visit during LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is working on preparations as President Donald Trump is set to attend Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A source confirmed the news to WKRG’s sister station CBS 42 Monday.

The game will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country. Both teams come in 8-0 and tied for first place in the SEC West.

President Trump was on hand when the Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2017 National Championship.

The president has also been attending multiple sporting events in recent weeks. He attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. He was also at the UFC 244 Saturday night.