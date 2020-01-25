Upstate NY hero to be inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Upstate New York hero is up for a big honor.

Pam Melroy, of Rochester, will be inducted to the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Melroy is a graduate of Bishop Kearney High School in Rochester. She’s also just one of two women to command the space shuttle.

Melroy was selected for the astronaut program in 1995 and completed three space missions — twice as a pilot and once as a commander. All three missions helped build the International Space Station.

She will be inducted at the Kennedy Space Center visitor complex in May.

