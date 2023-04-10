(WETM) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is offering two webinars about federal child labor regulations.

The webinars are supposed to help employers, educators, parents, and young workers understand and comply with child labor laws established by the Fair Labor Standards Act. This act sets hours and occupational standards for minors and prohibits them from working in dangerous positions.

“Education is the most effective way to prevent compliance issues,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Mark Watson. “These child labor webinars are designed to help employers understand their legal responsibilities when they hire young workers and inform young workers, their parents and others about how young workers can benefit from their employment experience without sacrificing their safety or their schooling.”

The child labor seminars will be separated into two sessions. The first session will be on May 9 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is for employers. The second session is for parents, educators, and young workers and will be on May 11 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Both webinar sessions are free but require registration.

Employers interested in attending the May 9 session can register here and people interested in attending the May 11 session can register here. For more information, you can call the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division at 866-487-9243.