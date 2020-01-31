US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- A heartbreaking story that has touched so many people, after police say a toddler accidentally shot and killed himself. The family of 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr. shared several photos with News 5's Amber Grigley and spoke to her about this tragedy.

The pain that this family is going through is very devastating. Here you have a young boy, life taken away at just 2-years-old from gun violence. Still fighting back tears, the family hopes their story will prevent this from happening to anyone else.