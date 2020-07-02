Vanilla Ice to hold July 4th concert in Texas despite rising coronavirus cases

Vanilla Ice performs on NBC’s “Today” show during the “I Love The 90’s” morning concert at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, April 29, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Vanilla Ice is still planning to hold a concert on the 4th of July in Austin, Texas even as the state is reimposing coronavirus restrictions amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Austin, according to The Austin Chronicle.

Though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that the state will be closing bars to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the business is reportedly allowed to remain open as a restaurant since it rakes in a majority of its earnings from food.

The Chronicle reports that the business will be operating at a 50 percent capacity, with a show capacity of 2500.

Vanilla Ice has continued to promote the event and has shared a couple of posts on Instagram saying fans should reminisce about the fun of the 90s despite the rising cases.

“I can’t wait to get back to this,” he captioned a video showing screaming fans at a concert. “The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.”