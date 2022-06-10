(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — E-cigarettes continue to be used by young adults despite the possible medical repercussions down the road.

Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local mom whose 21-year-old son Noah was severely burned on his leg after a vape battery exploded.

Some images may be disturbing for some viewers.

“He was literally screaming on fire, he was like ‘help me, help me, somebody help me.’ It’s hard to believe something like that could happen,” said Jennifer Warrick, son burned by vape battery.

That was Jennifer Warrick describing what happened to her son when his vape battery exploded in his pants pocket, burning about 90 percent of his leg.

According to a study, over 2,000 e-cigarette explosions and burn injuries sent users to the emergency room in 2018.

“You wouldn’t think for a second, like one second you drop it in your pocket, boom your leg is on fire, and your scarred for life,” said Warrick.

And there are the more often talked about medical concerns.

With each puff of an e-cigarette, doctors say, especially in teenagers, the toxins and metals being inhaled into their young lungs can leave lasting effects.

“The big concern is not only a risk for addiction, but the components are a certain biochemical processes that we don’t really have a good understanding of. But we do know that e-cigarettes contain toxins as well as metals,” said Dr. Jeffery McGovern, pulmonologist, St. Vincent Hospital.

In 2019, Pennsylvania moved the age to buy e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 years old, excluding veterans and active military members.

As for Noah, for the past several weeks, he and his mom have gone back and forth from Union City to UPMC Mercy Trauma and Burn Center in Pittsburgh.

“When he was in the hospital, it was heartbreaking, I mean the pain is excruciating. If you’ve never felt a burn, I pray you never do, because these burns are so deep,” said Warrick.