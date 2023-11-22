NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday due to a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge.

The City of Niagara Falls said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. The city and the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office termed the incident an explosion.

Thick smoke could be seen in a viewer video from the scene. CBS News, citing a senior US official, reported a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a pylon at the bridge crossing, which was followed by the explosion.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, USA and Niagara Falls, Canada. The bridge is located less than a mile from the world-renowned waterfalls and offers views of the natural wonder.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge are all closed in both directions, according to the general manager of the Peace Bridge, Ron Reinas.

The City of Niagara Falls said federal authorities are investigating the situation. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and New York State Police are monitoring all points of entry to New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, adding that she is heading to Western New York.

Travel is expected to be high Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said it is checking every car that arrives at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport because of the incident. Travelers should expect heavier delays than usual, the NFTA said.

In downtown Buffalo, the Rath Building, Old County Hall and Family Court all closed early Wednesday as a precaution, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates