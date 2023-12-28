SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — “It’s a very sweet ending to a very long story,” attorney Mike Stanfield told Nexstar’s KOLR while discussing the release of his client, Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

In 2016, Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the stabbing death of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The now 32-year-old pled guilty to second-degree murder, and her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing Dee Dee.

In June 2015, when Gypsy was 23, she arranged for Godejohn, whom she met on a Christian dating site, to travel to Springfield, Missouri, to kill her mother, according to prosecutors.

Gypsy was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 28 after serving 85% of her 10-year prison sentence.

Stanfield, who has been working on Gypsy’s case from the beginning, will be heading to Chillicothe, Missouri, to meet with Gypsy and her family following her release.

“It’s one of the most difficult things that I have ever been involved in. Gypsy has gone through things that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone and to finally be at the end of this, for her to come out and start living a normal life, is wonderful,” Stanfield said.

Stanfield says as part of her parole, Gypsy will be allowed to leave Missouri and live in Louisiana with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married while she was in prison.

He says he’s still grasping the thought that prison was a better environment for Gypsy than having to deal with the abuse from her mother.

“One of the hardest things for me was the fact that the best deal for her was something that landed her in prison for almost a decade, and after spending much of her life a captive for her mother to be imprisoned again was not really where I wanted her to be,” Stanfield said.

Despite the harsh reality, Gypsy told Stanfield that prison was good for her and when asked if he thought the justice system worked in this case, he says it did.

“Yes, we were able to come to a resolution that was satisfactory for the state, satisfactory for my client, and, ultimately, that is what this is about. Making sure justice is served and I’m able to provide good representation,” Stanfield said.