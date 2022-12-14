(KTXL) – A California sheriff’s office has shared an alarming video of a man appearing to buy drugs, suspected to be fentanyl or laced with fentanyl, and collapsing from an overdose shortly after.

The incident took place at a gas station on Dec. 3, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

In the video shared on social media, you can see a person walk up to a dark-colored pickup truck parked at one of the gas pumps. The person then conducts a transaction with the driver of the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The buyer can then be seen trying to walk into the gas station’s store before collapsing in the doorway.

When deputies responded, they assisted medical personnel and were able to revive the man.

Deputies identified Colten Watkins, 29, of Roseville, as the alleged seller, and on Dec. 5, detectives served a search warrant at his home.

Law enforcement say they found a non-serialized AR-15, two 30-round magazines, a digital scale, a notebook with a pay-owe sheet, and additional ammunition.

During an additional search of his vehicle, law enforcement discovered 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, several pills, a black digital scale, and several other undisclosed items.

Watkins was arrested and is facing charges of “narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

The condition of the man seen collapsing in the video wasn’t immediately available.