Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox, left, and caucus chair, Rep. Paul Harris talk to the media on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. Wilcox has called on Republican Rep. Matt Shea to resign following an investigative report that found he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon. Shea has been suspended from the caucus and removed from all of his House committee assignments. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

(AP) – A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States.

The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities.

After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation.

Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.