Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 13

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death enters its thirteenth day Wednesday. The state rested its case at the start of the trial yesterday.

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. Police were called to a neighborhood market where Floyd, was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argues that Floyd’s death was caused by drug use and underlying health conditions including a bad heart. After the prosecution wraps its case, he’s expected to call his own medical experts, expected early this week. Nelson hasn’t said whether Chauvin will testify.

The trial is expected to resume at 10:15 a.m. EST Wednesday. The time between 9:30-10:30 is set for the judge and lawyers to consult on procedural items. However, if they are completed early the trial may start earlier than 10:15.

Nelson hasn’t said whether Chauvin will take the stand. Testifying could open him up to devastating cross-examination but could also give the jury the opportunity to see any remorse or sympathy on the officer’s part.