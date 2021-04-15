Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 14

NOTE: The court has recessed until 2:45 PM.

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death enters its fourteenth day Thursday. The state rested its case at the start of the trial on Tuesday. In pretrial action, Derek Chauvin chose not to testify in his defense.

At the start of court today, the defense rested it’s case. The state is calling one rebuttal witness.

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. Police were called to a neighborhood market where Floyd, was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argues that Floyd’s death was caused by drug use and underlying health conditions including a bad heart. After the prosecution wraps its case, he’s expected to call his own medical experts, expected early this week. Nelson hasn’t said whether Chauvin will testify.

The defense called its second expert witness, Dr. David Fowler, who is a former pathologist who retired in 2019 as the chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland. Fowler testified that Floyd died after experiencing a “sudden” cardiac arrest. He was the only witness of the day, as the other witness that the defense was going to call invoked his 5th amendment right to not self incriminate.