Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 9

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — More witnesses are expected to take the stand in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death as it continues into the ninth day. Yesterday the jury heard testimony from multiple investigators who handled evidence in the case, a use-of-force expert, and the defense questioned Floyd’s drug use.

Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests, riots, and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S., at points turning violent.