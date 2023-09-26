ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans made USA Today’s list of the top 10 grocery stores in the country.

It’s part of USA Today’s “10 Best” reader’s choice series. Wegmans came in at number 10 on the list of the “10 best grocery stores in the US that you need to check out.”

“Devotees like the chain’s prepared foods, one-stop shopping, seasonal fare, and its charitable community outreach programs,” USA Today wrote.

The Fresh Market came in at number one on the list.