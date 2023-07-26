(KTLA) – Officials in Santa Monica, California, are working to remove a crumbling portion of the bluffs above Pacific Coast Highway after the potential hazard was noticed by Suzanne Yankovic — wife of musician “Weird Al” Yankovic — and other passersby.

Suzanne Yankovic posted an Instagram video of the bluff earlier this month. It was then seen by Los Angeles County supervisors who alerted the city of Santa Monica.

“I noticed this crack from the bluffs, seems precarious fyi,” Suzanne Yankovic wrote in the post, tagging city officials.

A portion of the Santa Monica bluffs that appears to be in danger of collapsing is seen on July 25, 2023. (KTLA)

If the cliffside were to collapse, it could be catastrophic to those driving on the freeway below.

It is unclear whether a collapse would have occurred within days or years, so officials took action right away. A crane was brought in to break apart the top portion of the unstable bluff with debris being hauled away in dump trucks.

A map shows the closures on the Santa Monica Freeway to allow for the removal of a cracked portion of the bluffs. (KTLA)

The PCH and a portion of the 10 Freeway approaching the coast were also closed late Tuesday. The road closures are expected to continue until about noon Wednesday.