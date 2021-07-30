Weird cheesecake facts to get through National Cheesecake Day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — July 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and even those who spend every weekend at the Cheesecake Factory might not even know these weird facts about the beloved dessert from the Foodbeast.
- Cheesecake originated in Greece and was served to the Olympians during the first Olympics.
2. At one point, there were cheesecake flavored postage stamps
3.) If someone were to order every single piece of cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory, the total would be close to $400.
4.) The most expensive cheesecake isn’t even served at restaurants, and it costs $300.
5.) Cheesecake flavored Kit-Kats’ exist.
6.) American cheesecake didn’t make it’s debut until the late 1800s.
7.) A “Cheesecake Shot” is real, and it consists of vanilla schnapps and cranberry juice.