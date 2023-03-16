Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WETM) – Less than a month from now Watkins Glen International will begin its opening season, and it’s in need of employees and volunteers.

The Glen is looking for people with specific specialities, including:

First Responders

Support Services

Concessions

Catering

Ticket Takers

Grand stand workers

The Glen Track Services Teams says, the season runs from April to October. It is a host to a wide variety of racing including Nascar, IMSA, Vintage weekend, and new this year is Grid Life. So if you would like to get up close to the action this summer, no experience is needed.

To join the team please contact WGITrackServices@gmail.com