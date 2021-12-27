Which groceries were most popular in the Twin Tiers? Report finds top-trending foods of 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: Boxes of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner are seen in a pop-up store of Kraft Heinz January 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Kraft Heinz opened a store to distribute free products through January 20 to federal employees who have been affected by the current government shut down. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Just as our doctors have repeatedly asked us to do, Instacart went ahead and figured out what we’ve all been eating over the past year.

Instacart, an online ordering and delivery platform for groceries, has delved into its data to determine the most common supermarket purchases throughout the U.S., both on national and local levels. In a general sense, the findings indicate a shift away from pandemic-era purchases (hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, yeast for baking, etc.) and toward more items that suggest a return to normal buying habits.

It’s worth noting, however, that Instacart’s “Year in Groceries” report is based on data compiled between Jan. 2021 and Nov. 2021, and does not necessarily reflect how our nation’s purchases may have changed in response to the omicron variant’s dominance in the U.S.

Another caveat: the report takes only Instacart delivery purchases into account, and thus presents a limited look at the nation’s grocery-buying habits.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular foods from across the Twin Tiers:

Most Popular Foods

Elmira: Elbow Pasta, Prepared Green Salads, Empire Apples, Heavy Cream, Chicken Cutlets

Canisteo: Single Serve Coffee, Prepared Green Salads, Marinades, Brioche Bread, Frozen Bagels

Corning: Heavy Creams, Vidalia Onions, Single Serve Coffee, Yellow Corn, Empire Apples

Hornell: Prepared Green Salads, Prune Juice, Single Serve Coffee, Prepared Deli Sushi, Chicken Cutlets

Horseheads: Martini Mixers, Prepared Deli Sushi, Cannoli, Prepared Green Salads, Empire Apples

Montour Falls: Frozen Cakes, Wet Cat Food, Facial Tissues, Chocolate Candies, Mints

Sayre: Cupcakes, Turnovers, Pudding Snacks, Frozen Green Beans, Muffins

Towanda: Elbow Pasta, Frozen Turkey Breast, Canned Pasta Meals, Frozen Chicken Patties, McIntosh Apple

Wayland: American Double/Imperial Pilsner, Frozen Turkey Breast, Baby Cereals Hard Seltzers, Canned Tuna

Wellsburg: Pasta Salad, Ham Roast, Dry Cat Food, McIntosh Apple, Frozen Pasta Meals

The nation’s fastest-growing grocery items, at least for the majority of 2021, indicated more purchases associated with an on-the-go lifestyle than in 2020. Among them, Americans bought more cereal bars, prepared sandwiches and energy drinks, along with more traditional household staples like Gemelli pasta and frozen French toast.

More information from Instacart’s Year in Groceries report can be found at Instacart.com/2021-delivered.