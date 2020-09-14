Why intense and destructive wildfires are now the normal

(WETM) – Nearly one hundred wildfires are burning across 10 different states, many of which are centered in the Western United States, specifically California and Oregon. Over the last several years, these fires have gained a reputation for getting intense quickly, spreading quickly, and burning thousands and thousands of acres.

Multiple factors have contributed to the fires becoming as deadly and all-encompassing as they have; climate change, over-suppression and mitigation, and continued urbanization, to name a few.

This article will focus mainly on the climate change aspect, however, it would be a disservice to not briefly discuss the other two factors mentioned above.

Wildfires are natural processes that occur in the ecosystem. It is nature’s way of clearing the debris on the ground, allowing for new growth to occur. These natural wildfires are usual ground fires and surface fires. Ground fires, also called subsurface fires, are very slow-moving fires that burn within dead vegetation on the ground. They can be difficult to put out completely, however they pose little harm to the environment as a whole. Surface fires burn on the top layer of the surface and stay on the ground burning debris and surface litter, causing little to no damage to the environment in which they’re cleaning.

Continued over-suppression and mitigation of wildfires can cause the surface to pile up more and more debris, and when a fire is ignited, burn taller and hotter. The third type of wildfire is the crown fire, this is the type that is burning right now in the West. These fires are devastating and destroy the environment.

Continued urbanization of fire-prone areas causes several problems to the environment and ecosystems that occupy them. As humans build in these areas, not only do they destroy naturally occurring ecosystems, but they place more flammable materials in the areas that do not need it. When a fire spreads, more and more people have to be evacuated, and more and more property is destroyed.

Climate change is creating issues globally outside the realm of wildfires. Ice caps are continuing to melt, ocean levels are rising, and constant pollution from many different sources is causing the global temperature to rise at an unnatural rate. As the climate becomes warmer, several different results are expected. Storms are expected to get more intense, times of extreme heat are expected to get more prolonged, and seasonal fluctuations are expected to become much larger. Another result is prolonged drought at different times of the year as the climate changes.

The Western United States has seen extremely dry conditions during the Summer of 2020, mixed with periods of extreme heat. These conditions, mixed with a very fire-prone environment, have ended in disastrous fires throughout California and Oregon.

“So wildfires need a couple of ingredients, right? They need really hot weather, and they need dry conditions. And so what we’re seeing, you know, year after year after year is that temperatures are increasing. August 2020 was the second warmest August on record for the entire globe.” Said Colin Evans, Ph.D. Candidate in Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University.

He went on to discuss the impacts climate change has on weather and the subsequent impact on plant life. “When it’s warmer evapotranspiration increases. So the soils and the plants, they dry up more quickly when it’s warmer.” Evans said. 3 of the 5 largest wildfires in California’s history happened in 2020.

Even though climate change is not the sole factor causing these intense wildfires, it certainly isn’t helping the problem. “It’s important to recognize that climate change, isn’t causing these wildfires. Right. It’s incredibly likely that these wildfires would have taken place, regardless, but what’s happening is that we’re enhancing them.”