Will Americans return to space from the US this weekend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WETM) – Wednesday’s (May 27th) schedule launch of Falcon 9 Rocket with Dragon Capsule with two American Astronauts was scrubbed about 17 minutes prior to launch. The flight is now slated for a launch attempt tomorrow, Saturday, May 30th at 3:22 PM from the Kennedy Space Center. There is also one other back-up launch time set for Sunday at 3 PM.

If the weather cooperates, Bob Behnken and Tioga County (NY) native Doug Hurley will become the first NASA astronauts to fly in a commercial spacecraft to the International Space Station and the first astronauts to launch from United States soil in nearly a decade.

However, the current predictions from the U.S. Air Force’s 45th Space Wing are a 50% chance of unfavorable weather conditions for both launch times this weekend. That is about the same chances that the forecast had for the initial launch attempt.

If the launch attempt is not successful this weekend, the launch could potentially happen sometime next week, however additional launch days have not been scheduled.

Currently, the launch is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 30th at 3:22 PM

