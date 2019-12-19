Will Donald Trump’s impeachment trial be delayed?

WASHINGTON (NBCNC) – Following a three-month inquiry and an eight-hour marathon debate Wednesday, the House voted to make Donald Trump the third U.S. president ever to be impeached.

As the votes were cast, President Trump was on stage at his campaign rally in Michigan, fuming over his new place in history during his longest speech as president. Much of the speech was targeted at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi won’t say when the House will transfer articles so the Senate can try President Trump on Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Her concern is a matter of if the republicans will run a fair trial or not.

Republicans united against impeachment, with three, then two, democrats joining them.

Now, the Senate is divided over whether to allow witnesses and new evidence.